Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly promoted!

Yesterday, the news was officially confirmed that Yellowstone is coming back for a season 5 — now, let’s talk promotions!

According to a new report from Deadline, Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) are both coming back to the show in a full-time capacity. The promotion of Landon comes as no surprise at all, given that Teeter was a part of the past two seasons extensively. It was almost a surprise that she wasn’t a regular last season, but she was balancing out this show and then also a recurring one over on FBI: Most Wanted.

As for Kelly, the promotion is a little more intriguing since she’s someone who only recently joined the show, and the assumption following the end of season 4 was that Emily and Jimmy (Jefferson White) were going to be heading off to the 6666 ranch. That could potentially be the setting of a spin-off show down the line. We don’t want to read too much into this promotion for the time being, but this could mean that there isn’t much of a hurry to make that happen. Also, we’d assume that Jimmy/Emily will at least be around the Dutton Ranch in some capacity moving forward, since it’s hard to imagine these two characters being off doing something totally different.

Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere hopefully on the Paramount Network later this year. Production is slated to begin in the spring. The show has a huge cast, but we hope there’s still a way for all of them to get some exciting storylines even in spite of that. One of the issues with season 4 was that there was a lot of bouncing around, plus also some attempts to hype up the 1883 prequel.

