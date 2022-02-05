Billions season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Prince’s Olympic bid

Billions season 6 episode 3 is set to arrive on Showtime in a matter of hours, at least on the app — are you ready for the craziness that comes with it? This is an episode where we can get a better sense of how Mike Prince operates, especially when it comes to his limitless ambition. Or, we should probably say, his rampant desire to look powerful.

Prince is the sort of guy who fancies himself as smart and conniving and in a lot of ways, he is; yet, he also is narcissistic enough that he could be exploited here and there, even if he doesn’t realize it. Take, for example, this whole storyline about the Olympics. Will someone be able to take advantage of Prince through this? It’s possible.

The idea of Corey Stoll’s character being involved in this is one of the show’s best examples of extreme wealth. Hosting the Olympics is rarely ever some huge financial boon for a city — instead, it’s more about saying “I can make it happen.” A lot of the time, it leads to empty stadiums a matter of years after the Games is over. Prince doesn’t seem to care much about that in the moment, at least per some of the latest promos.

Elsewhere within this episode, is Chuck Rhoades going lead a revolution-of-sorts against the whole billionaire class? That’s certainly something you can’t rule out, mostly because we know how he feels about people like Prince / Axe and it’s been building towards this moment for a while. This is a character who has gone through SO much and ultimately, we think we’ve reached this point where he really doesn’t care that much about perception. He just wants to act.

