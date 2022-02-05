Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: More on the new love triangle!

There are a number of big things coming when Bridgerton season 2 premieres next month but let’s be honest: A big chunk of this show is about love. Viewers watch it by and large for the romance, and the writers are going to do what they can to highlight that at just about every turn.

It’s been mentioned a few times over, but the central romance for this season is going to feature Jonathan Bailey’s character of Anthony Bridgerton. He’s ready to find someone and yet, he may not know how to really start. He struggles to understand what it is that he needs, mostly because he’s never found that inner stability.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our upcoming Bridgerton reviews? The best way to ensure you don’t miss out is SUBSCRIBING now to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have more in due time.

Yet, could that perfect person come in the form of Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley? It’s possible, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen right away. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly on this subject, here is just some of what Bailey had to say about the two:

“They’re outside of their own lives and incredibly lonely … They’re two magnets, and they repel and attract each other. Their heads are both above the parapet of their families, and they do everything to help other people, but in doing so control everyone.”

So where does the love triangle come into play?

We mentioned that in the title, and the irony here is that at first, Anthony will be more intrigued with Kate’s sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Much of that, per Bailey, has to do with her seeming like an ideal partner for political purposes. To him at first, his picture of love is more or less someone who can hold a title as opposed to someone he genuinely cares for. He is going to have to figure that out over the course of this season, and there could be something quite exciting about watching that happen.

Related – Get some more news on Daphne’s role in this season

What do you want to see from Anthony in Bridgerton season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







