Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: Brand-new details about Daphne’s return!

It’s been confirmed for a little while now that Daphne will be returning to Bridgerton season 2, even if Simon is not.

There’s been so much news out there already about Rege-Jean Page’s departure from the series, so we don’t want to spend some large amount of time diving into that further here. Instead, we want to adjust our focus slightly in the direction of something else. What is Daphne’s story going to be without him? Phoebe Dyvenor still has a role to play in the story now, especially as Daphne tries to help her brother Anathony find the perfect person. We would imagine that Simon will be mentioned, even he is not a direct part of the story.

In speaking about the Daphne arc moving forward, here is what creator Chris Van Dusen had to say in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“Daphne remains a vital part of our story. She’s now a devoted wife and, of course, still a loyal sister to her seven siblings … It’s a bit of a reverse of their season 1 dynamic, in terms of Anthony sticking his nose in Daphne’s business. Now Daphne gets to stick her nose in his.”

There could be a lot of fun that comes along with this! We are really excited to see how this dynamic changes the show, and also to see if Anthony can really find the right person.

Also, of course we’re curious to see if Bridgerton can come anywhere close to equaling the success that it had back during season 1. It’s not going to be easy, given that there was so much attachment to Simon and everything felt new at that point. Now, things are more than a little bit different.

What do you want to see from Daphne moving into Bridgerton season 2?

