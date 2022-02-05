Euphoria season 2 episode 5 preview: Police sirens and major Rue fears

Euphoria season 2 episode 5 is coming to HBO tomorrow night and at the moment, it feels clear that we should be worried for what’s coming next. Very worried, in fact. The police sirens at the start of the promo make us concerned, as does the fact that Rue doesn’t physically appear in it.

Also, remember this: The official synopsis for this episode gives away next to nothing about the episode. Sure, there are a lot of synopses for this show in general that are a little vague and/or unhelpful, but this one was next-level.

We won’t beat around the bush here; let’s just go ahead and share what our worst fear is. This could be an episode where Rue overdoses. This is a character who’s already said she doesn’t plan to be on this Earth that long, and she also has listened to a lot of the people around her. She thinks that she can be a functioning addict, and she also seems to be finding workarounds to a lot of problems rather than confronting some of them head-on.

The question becomes what the breaking point is for someone like Rue and despite everything she’s gone through so far, we don’t think she has necessarily hit it yet. Things are going to get worse before they get better and at this point, we honestly just hope that they get better. We know that Euphoria is a show about trauma, and we’re realistic in saying that episode 5 is probably going to be one of the most painful ones this season no matter what happens.

With that being said, though, can’t we at least have a few happy moments before too long? Is that too much to ask?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 2 episode 5?

How crazy do you think things are going to go? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







