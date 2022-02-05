NCIS season 19: A brief behind-the-scenes Gary Cole video!

As we’ve pointed out this week, production on NCIS season 19 has been rather quiet over the past couple of weeks. If there is something big happening behind the scenes, the cast and crew are doing their part keeping a tight lid on things.

If nothing else, can’t we just be happy that production is happening at all right now? We know that there have been delays, and the series itself isn’t airing a new episode until the end of the month. We’re in a spot where it’s nice to be reminded that CBS is doing anything to promote the show at all.

What CBS seems to be doing during this current hiatus is attempting to recreate a few different gifs from over the years with some of their actors. We’re not entirely sure what the purpose of this is but if you wanted to see Gary Cole as Alden Parker in a two-second clip, this is your chance! You can take a quick look at that below. CBS claims that more of these are coming, so this is at least something that you can keep your eyes peeled for over the course of the next several days. They could use this to help fill the gap until the show comes back.

Over the next couple of weeks, we are at least expecting that there will be a few more details about the next installment — it’s the one co-written by Brian Dietzen and featuring Meredith Eaton as a guest star!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 when it returns?

Can’t get enough of our GIFs? Neither can we! We just HAD to have some of our #NCIS cast recreate their most iconic GIF moments. Enjoy & stay tuned for more! 📸 pic.twitter.com/KWqoMDCca8 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 4, 2022

