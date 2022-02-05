Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH? (Day 10)

Following tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 live show, we of course had to take on yet another important question: Who won HoH? Where is the game going to go from here?

Well, we’ve seen already that we’re looking at a split-house situation in the game. You’ve got Carson, Teddi, Shanna, and Cynthia largely on one side, while Miesha, Todrick, Chris, and Lamar (sort of) are on the other. Mirai will be interesting to watch after this week, and you also have people like Chris Kattan who are largely free agents and could go anywhere.

Given that we thought the HoH tonight would be taking place in the show, it was easy to guess that it’d be something that everyone could complete early — but it was also too early for it to be trivia about the season.

The first twist is that the HoH didn’t take place during the show. Because of that, we were left waiting to see the results. We’ll have some more insight on what’s going on, and who has the power, as soon as it is available.

