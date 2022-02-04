The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Clayton, Gabby’s date in Toronto

Monday night’s The Bachelor episode 5 is going to bring the remainder of Clayton’s women from Houston to Toronto and, on paper, you would think this would allow them all to partake in a LOT of different things! We are discussing here one of the most multicultural places in the world, and a city that is full of culture, art, and fantastic things to do.

But, of course, Clayton and Gabby play street hockey in the sneak peek below. Why? Because according to the rules of this franchise, hockey and maple syrup are the only two things that Canada is known for. We know that there are a lot of issues elsewhere with the show, but this is a big one since they’re just playing up some of the stereotypes as opposed to showing viewers what else is there. Is this just a tiny clip in the midst of a larger episode? Absolutely and with that in mind, let’s hope that there is a little bit more context at some other point down the road.

Ultimately, we DO think that Gabby is one of Clayton’s favorites and she could be destined to last in the competition for a long time. There are a lot of different things that he seems to like about her, whether it be her playfulness or the natural nature of their connection. We can’t say for sure that she will get the final rose in the end, but it’s hard to envision her going anywhere at some point in the near future.

The most important thing for Clayton right now is just that he gets out Shanae, otherwise known as the person starting the vast majority of the problems within the house. We’re not sure he realizes that as of yet, but hopefully he will sooner rather than later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

When in Canada, eh? Drop a 🏒 below if you're ready for some street hockey! pic.twitter.com/nxMvOTsncW — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 4, 2022

