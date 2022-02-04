CSI: Vegas season 2: Is Marg Helgenberger returning?

For everyone out there wondering how CSI: Vegas season 2 is handling the exits of William Petersen and Jorja Fox, we now have a good sense of it.

According to a report from TVLine, former series star Marg Helgenberger is in talks to reprise her role as Catherine Willows in some form on the upcoming season, which could air on CBS as early as the fall. We imagine that we could see her potentially in multiple episodes, but given that she’s also a regular on All Rise, it would be hard for her to take on both roles full-time.

Why is it so important for CSI: Vegas to get a former star on almost every season of the show? The simplest answer we can offer right now is nostalgia. This is a series that is trying to do a couple of different things at once — they want to ensure that they have people enjoying the new generation, but also remind them of who came before. It’s a way to get more eyeballs on the show and also to generate discussion early on.

As for the exits of Grissom and Sara, we imagine that they will be written into the season 2 story fairly early on. We think that the writers will be happy to give the two a happy ending — they’ve gone through so much already! We do wonder if there’s a chance that they could each come back at some point down the road, but that’s probably a question more for a season 3 or season 4, depending on how long the show goes. We imagine more will be revealed when it comes to CSI: Vegas and its place in the fall schedule at some point in the spring.

