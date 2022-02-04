Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into the world of the Reagans sooner rather than later? There are a handful of different things worth talking about within this particular article, at least when it comes to the schedule.

So where should we kick things off here? We suppose that the best possible place is talking about things from a scheduling point of view. There is no new episode on the air tonight; not only that, but there won’t be one of the next couple of weeks, either. Tonight marks the beginning of the Winter Olympics, at least in terms of primetime TV coverage. (Technically, it’s already started.) The plan is for the Tom Selleck series to come back on Friday, February 25, and the hope is that we’ll have at least two or three episodes on the air until we get around to mid-March. At that point, the show will likely go on hiatus again until after the early portion of the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, we are still so far out from the next Blue Bloods airing for CBS to have a lot of details out there. Still, we can go ahead and tell you that the title for the next episode is “Allegiance.” That’s all they have shared so far.

On the other side of that, though, know that we’re not too far from the epic 250th episode coming on the air! There isn’t too much that we can say about that now, save for that the cast and crew have been working on it as of late.

