Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? More season 4 hopes

Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Are we about to have a chance to dive more into the show’s trademark mysteries? As is often the case here, we have a number of different things to dive into.

Let’s begin with where things stand at the moment: There is no new episode on the network. Not only that, but we’re going to be waiting for a LONG time in order to see the show back on the air. The earliest it could be back is the fall, and a lot of that is going to be dependent on what the folks behind the scenes at the network want.

Given the way that season 3 ended (especially for Nancy), it’s easy to assume that there’s going to be a LOT of exciting stuff coming around the corner. The producers clearly want the show back, and it’s going to depend heavily on network needs and some of the streaming ratings. We wish that we could say this was an easy decision for The CW, but it’s really quite complicated. You have to remember that the network could be sold in the weeks or months ahead, and that makes this one of the most uncertain seasons we’ve seen from them in some time. It’s hard to know what they’re going to do with many of their shows, save for the tiny handful that you can consider top-tier when it comes to the ratings.

Rest assured, we’ll at least learn something more by the time we get to the spring. Until then, the best bit of advice we can give here is to recommend Nancy Drew to some of your friends. The more overall viewers, the better!

