Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 10 (finale): Zeke’s decision

During this weekend’s Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale, there are characters who will be doing a lot of thinking in regards to their future.

For Zeke Cross, he’s gotta figure out whether or not he wants anything to do with his family anymore. We saw recently him declare publicly that he wanted nothing more than to be drafted and move far away from all his distractions — notably, the people in his life. However, that was before the public learned that he was years older than they previously thought. Sure, being 23 is an issue for draft considerations, but there’s something even more challenging here to consider. Think in terms of the notion that he lied — we know Zeke didn’t, but will that matter to any of these teams? That’s a hard thing to figure out.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below to watch what we have to say about the explosive episode we just had a chance to see. Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll be back over the weekend in order to discuss the finale…

In a sneak peek over at Shadow and Act, you can get a small taste of what Mecca is trying to do to butter his son up. He’s got him a fancy new car and beyond just that, he’s saved him a place on his private plane. There could be some appeal to Zeke taking off from America and starting over. He could build a basketball career overseas and from there, work his way back to the NBA. Also, he could technically still play internationally somewhere far from his family; he doesn’t need to leave the US and then stay in the same spot as him.

Unfortunately for Zeke, we think there’s a pretty good chance that Mecca’s gonna be dead before the end of the finale — Monet could be very much turning on him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale?

Have any particular story hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







