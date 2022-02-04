The Orville season 3 premiere date pushed back at Hulu

As if we weren’t waiting long enough for The Orville season 3 to premiere on Hulu, now we have this announcement to share.

In a post on Twitter, show executive producer Seth MacFarlane confirmed that the latest season (subtitled The Orville: New Horizons) is going be premiering on Thursday, June 2 rather than the planned date in March. We were starting to wonder about that, given the original date was quickly approaching and there weren’t a whole lot of updates as to what was coming up next.

So why the delay? MacFarlane says the show has been “repositioned amidst the ever-changing television schedule landscape,” which means mostly that Hulu is trying to find the best place strategically for it to air. Given that there aren’t as many shows on the air in June, we do understand the move from that vantage point. Yet, there are also some challenges that could come with this. Take, for example, the fact that it’s premiering just 24 hours before the start of The Boys, another show that is incredibly popular and has a devoted fan following of its own. That’s something that it will have to battle.

In general, all we want is for The Orville to deliver much of the same entertainment it has in the past. We knew entering the premiere that it could be something special; what we did not expect is that it would be anywhere near as moving as it was. This show captures the imagination and passion of early seasons of Star Trek, and it does that without being connected to it at all! The Orville absolutely shows the love that Seth MacFarlane and everyone else has for the genre.

