Euphoria renewed by HBO for season 3 following stellar season 2 ratings

We don’t think that this is going to be a surprise to a lot of people out there, but it’s definitely worth reporting. Euphoria officially has a season 3!

The renewal news today comes on the heels of the Zendaya-led drama continuing to perform incredibly well both on HBO and HBO Max. While the first season was considered to be a runaway hit, so far season 2 has imporved on that and then some, despite a pretty big layoff between seasons.

In a statement today, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said the following about bringing the show back:

“Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of EUPHORIA have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.“

Of course, nothing in this statement makes it clear when Euphoria season 3 is going to be premiering and odds are, you’ll be waiting a while in order to see it. Zendaya and the rest of the cast do have some side projects! Yet, we also think that it will be imperative for more episodes to be shot sooner rather than later. Because these actors are playing high schoolers, you can’t wait so long that it’s unrealistic to have them in some of these roles.

We still have a lot of Euphoria season 2 to dive into, so rest assured, we’re not at the end of the road for now. There’s a new episode airing this weekend and in the pit of our stomach, we can’t escape the notion that something terrible could be coming around the corner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see in terms of a Euphoria season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







