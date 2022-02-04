The Blacklist season 9: Will Friday move help, hurt show?

In the event you did not know, The Blacklist season 9 will be moving to Fridays starting on February 25. It’s a spot the show has been in before, and we hope that it’s a spot it is in again after a potential season 10 renewal.

With that being said, should you be worried that the show is changing timeslots midseason? Does that paint a bad picture when it comes to the future? There’s a lot to get into within this piece.

Let’s start things off here with this: The Friday move is due to NBC bringing back the original Law & Order. Originally, the plan was never for The Blacklist to be on Thursdays. It just ended up being bumped there after the network opted to cancel Law & Order: For the Defense before it really got going. Its ratings have been so-so on Thursdays; at the very least, it’s slightly ahead in the demo right now versus season 8.

Yet, there is a case for the James Spader drama to do just as well on Fridays as it has on Thursdays. First and foremost, there’s a proven history of it performing decently in that spot; the best-rated episodes of season 8 were the ones that aired on Fridays! Also, there’s less competition on that timeslot this year. Last year, The Blacklist has actual competition at 8:00 p.m. Eastern due to the final season of MacGyver. However, CBS is now airing Undercover Boss in that spot. It could take the lion’s share of people looking for something scripted at 8:00, and it won’t have to compete against either Young Sheldon, Walker, or Station 19 like it currently is.

In the end, the Friday move doesn’t feel like the worst thing in the world. Of course, it all still depends on if people watch…

