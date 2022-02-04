Project Runway season 19 finale: Who won, Shantall, Kristina, or Chasity?

Who won Project Runway season 19: Kristina, Shantall, Coral, or Chasity? Entering the episode, four designers entered the fray.

By the end of the episode, it did legitimately feel like we had one of the more interesting battles in quite some time. You could argue that Coral was the underdog, mostly because she hadn’t won a single challenge throughout the season. Yet, she came in here with a strong point of view — the problem was that everyone else was great, as well. The judges admitted that this was one of the harder decisions they’d have to make after an intense competition.

Personally, we labeled Shantall the favorite, mostly because of the track record over the past several weeks. Think in terms of all the wins!

Of course, we’re not going to sit here and pretend that we know anywhere near as much as the judges when it comes to this stuff. They had the final say. They also considered a lot of different factors here, whether it be the styling tonight, the commercial viability outside of the competition, and also what they’ve done throughout the season.

Who was the winner?

Of course, the show drug this out for as long as possible … but Shantall was the winner! She takes home the grand prize and now, has a chance to make a HUGE impact on the fashion world.

In the end, we know that no one is EVER going to be happy, but we can see how the judges decided on this. The path to her victory was clear for a while, and we’d imagine that moving forward, she’ll have that ability to cross between high fashion and things that everyday people can also wear and enjoy. We just have to wait and see if she’s truly the next big name.

What did you think about the events of the Project Runway season 19 finale?

Do you think the right person won in the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Bravo.)

