Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 14 hopes

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see season 4 episode 14 in a matter of hours? We’ll break that down within this piece and while we’re at it, do our best to prepare for what’s next.

First and foremost, though, let’s get some of the bad news — it makes some sense to go ahead and get that out of the way. There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. Not only that, but there’s not one next week, either. Due to the Winter Olympics on NBC and CBS not wanting to compete with that, the Jay Hernandez series is slated to be back on Friday, February 25! The first installment back is titled “Run, Baby, Rub,” and the synopsis below has more insight on what lies ahead:

“Run, Baby, Run” – A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond. When they locate the body of another P.I. who was previously searching for her, they partner with Det. Lia Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) on the case. Also, T.C. and Katsumoto team up on an emotional search for Cade’s mother, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about what’s coming after this? We know that March Madness will be taking up a big part of the schedule next month (natch), and with that Magnum PI will probably have another hiatus before too long. Our hope, at least for now, is that we’ll get a chance to see at least a few episodes starting with February 25 until the show goes off the air again.

