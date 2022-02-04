Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 episode 11 return date hopes at Paramount+

Following the new episode today, do you want to know the Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 episode 11 return date at Paramount+?

Let’s start things off with this: There are plans for more new episodes! We have a good feeling that it’s going to be available a little bit later this year, and it mostly comes down to when the Nickelodeon-branded series gets the green light to come back. There are ten more episodes remaining, and there’s already a season 2 renewal beyond that — with all of this in mind, there is absolutely nothing to be concerned about here.

In general, we know that Paramount+ has high hopes for this chapter of the Star Trek universe. For starters, it’s an opportunity to get young fans into the show almost right away — they love the opportunity to usher in a new generation, and then get them watching everything else that they have to offer. Remember that there are a number of new properties currently streaming including Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and then also Star Trek: Discovery, which really worked to kick the franchise off in the streaming world back when it was called CBS All Access.

We think that moving forward, we’ll see stories expand outward and grow even more ambitious as the writers/producers get that extra boost of confidence. There’s a lot that can come from knowing that your show is a success. You don’t have to worry about whether or not audiences are responding or that you are somehow doing the wrong thing story-wise.

Ultimately, we imagine that a season 1 episode 11 return date will be announced at some point a few months from now; there’s no point to rush it, and the hiatus is going to give viewers a chance to either catch up or to have the opportunity to watch for the first time.

Related – Watch the new Star Trek: Picard trailer

What do you want to see on Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 episode 11?

When do you want it to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







