Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer: Whoopi Goldberg & so much more

In the event you did not know already, Star Trek: Picard season 2 is coming in March — and we also now have a new trailer worthy of discussion.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you are presented a larger picture of the thrill ride to come, including more of the big players you’ll see along the way. There are a number of returning stars from season 1, but then also Whoopi Goldberg back as Guinan from Star Trek: The Next Generation. For those who do not remember, Sir Patrick Stewart himself asked Whoopi to return in an appearance on The View, and she was happy to accept.

Picard will remain at every turn the same cerebral hero he’s always been — yet, this season he’s going to be forced to look to the past just as much to the future. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full logline below:

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

The biggest challenge for season 2 will inevitably be upping the ante after the first season, which was stellar from start to finish. There is SO much love of this particular character — we grew up with Picard and in so many ways, he is one of TV’s greatest role models. We’re still hoping personally that there are also a few other familiar faces who will turn up moving forward.

