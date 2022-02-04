Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: The Gala Gift and first nominations

On tonight’s new episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3, we had a chance to learn about a brand-new twist. So what is the Gala Gift? Who were the first people nominated for eviction? There is a LOT to get into within this piece!

First, a refresher: Miesha Tate was the Head of Household. Yet, there was a chance that the Gala Gift could derail some of what she wants. There’s something within that box that is both a blessing and a curse, and we know that some early BB twists have a tendency to make things crazy.

Before we get to the twist, let’s talk alliances — and how many of them Todrick Hall seems to be in at the moment. He’s working with Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, and Cynthia Bailey. Meanwhile, he also got offered one by Miesha with Lamar Odom in tow. Also, Chris Kirkpatrick proposed one with him, and then Mirai Nagasu suggested one with Carson, Shanna, Todrick, Cynthia, and Teddi Mellencamp. Things are messy — let’s put that mildly. Early on in this episode, this seemed to be established as the majority. They even have a name: Formation.

Formation’s problem is that the HoH is not in the alliance, so they could still do what they wanted. Miesha contemplated nominating Teddi (a target) alongside Chris Kattan, not realizing that Chris would probably go home if Formation stays together.

The Gala Gift

Basically, it’s a hat/purse that was passed around from person to person, with the last person getting a chance to have safety for the week. Cynthia got it! With that, she can feel safe for at least a little while.

Here’s the twist: Even if you aren’t nominated on Friday, the “curse” of the Gift could have someone going home.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother

What do you think about episode 2 of Celebrity Big Brother?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







