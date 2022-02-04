Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feeds now set to launch after Thursday episode

There’s one thing that feels certain when it comes to the Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feeds: Complete and utter uncertainty across the board.

Prior to yesterday’s season premiere, Paramount+ had announced that the feeds would start following the episode. Then, they came out and said that it would be delayed until Friday. Now, they’ve gone back on that and said that the feeds will be coming in just a matter of hours!

In a post on Twitter (see below), the service made it clear that at 10:00 p.m. Eastern or 7:00 p.m. Pacific, you’ll be able to watch the houseguests on the feeds for the first time. Will this plan stick? At this point, your guess is as good as ours, but it would be some next-level clownery to go back on it now. This is most likely when feeds will start, and we’ll have a chance to see what the dynamics of the house truly are.

Hopefully, this announcement is also a sign that some of the rumors out there can be debunked. Take, for example, the idea that someone quit the show early and CBS / Paramount+ were trying to hide that until after the show on Friday. This is something that we speculated about a little earlier on in the day.

As for what we’re expecting to learn on the episode tonight, think along the lines of Miesha’s Head of Household reign, a new twist that was briefly introduced last night, and then also nominations. It sounds as though the first Veto will be played during the show on Friday, which will also give us a chance to learn a little more about goings-on in the house.

The CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER Live Feeds are coming soon! Eavesdrop on your favorite celebrity houseguests starting right after TONIGHT'S show at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, exclusively on Paramount+ — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 3, 2022

