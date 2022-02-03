Is Walker new tonight on The CW? After getting new installments the past few weeks, it makes all the sense in the world to want more.

Unfortunately, the network is going to make you wait for a little while in order to get more episodes on the air — at least in part due to the Olympics. The Jared Padalecki series is making us wait a little longer than expected for new installments — the plan for now is to bring it back on Thursday, March 3. Meanwhile, the promo below offers a good window into some of what you can expect to see moving forward. There’s going to be some action, some mystery, and of course a few good old-fashioned showdowns. Our hope is that over the next few weeks, there will start to be some other teases unearthed about this episode — there’s just not much out there right now beyond the promo.

Now that we’ve noted that, though, let’s talk about something else that makes us pretty intrigued: The potential prequel titled Walker: Independence that feels almost to this show what 1883 is to Yellowstone. This is a show set in the late 1800s, and it was just given a pilot order by The CW. There’s no guarantee that it ends up airing, but it’s at least something to think about!

Per the network, this series would follow Abby Walker, described as “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

