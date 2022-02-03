New Amsterdam season 4: Is another hiatus coming after Olympics?

We know that New Amsterdam season 4 is going to be on a break until later this month, with the reason being the Winter Olympics.

Now, we have to also pose the following question: Is another big break coming down the road? It certainly feels that way based on some of the latest reports. NBC will be premiering the six-episode limited series The Thing About Pam starting on Tuesday, March 8 — if curious, you can watch a trailer for it below! Renee Zellweger undergoes a pretty dramatic change in appearance for the role, and the show could appeal to a lot of true-crime fans out there

Since we’ve now said all of that, let’s dive a little bit further into how all of this could impact the world of the NBC medical drama. New Amsterdam won’t seemingly have some super-long run when it returns to NBC, as it will, at most, air two episodes before going off the air again. We can’t even say for sure that there’s an installment set to air on March 1 as of yet! Once The Thing About Pam is over, it will come back for the remainder of the season.

Will this long break end up hurting the performance of New Amsterdam in the home stretch of the season? Maybe, but you have to remember that we’ve seen a LOT of big breaks with this show already over the years. That’s including last season, when the global health crisis caused it to come back far later than usual. Because it’s already been renewed for another season, you don’t have to spend some substantial amount of time sitting around and worrying about it. Instead, worry more about how Mac is going to handle the new crisis revolving around Dr. Fuentes at the hospital.

