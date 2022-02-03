How I Met Your Father spoilers: Paget Brewster to appear!

As it turns out, this week has turned out great for everyone who loves Criminal Minds and its cast!

A couple of days ago, the news first emerged that the one-time CBS hit could still potentially be revived over at Paramount+. Nothing is 100% official at the moment, but we’re cautiously optimistic that something will happen here. After all, remember that Criminal Minds remains one of the most-popular streaming shows out there.

Now, we’ve got something more to share when it comes to the woman behind Emily Prentiss in Paget Brewster. According to a new report from TVLine, Paget will be appearing on Tuesday’s all-new episode of How I Met Your Father as Lori, mother to Hilary Duff’s lead character of Sophie. This episode is titled “The Good Mom,” but there could be a little bit of irony to that. We know already that Sophie had a difficult childhood, and often found herself moving around to different places with her mother and some of her boyfriends over the years.

We know that Paget has no problem showing off her comedic side — we still remember her role as Frankie on Community quite fondly, and that’s without mentioning her other roles on Mom, Another Period, or Grandfathered (which starred Josh Peck, who is also recurring on How I Met Your Father). Since so much of this series is Sophie’s story, we tend to imagine that we’ll be seeing at least another appearance or two from Paget somewhere down the line, even if nothing is altogether confirmed on that at the moment. We have rather enjoyed the updates version of How I Met Your Mother so far, especially in that they’ve tried to steer away from doing the same EXACT thing as the original. For example, it’s fairly clear that older Sophie is not married in the flash-forwards, so there’s no guarantee that she’s even still close to the father.

