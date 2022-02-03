Good Sam season 1 episode 6 return date for Sophia Bush, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Good Sam season 1 episode 6 return date is going to be at CBS? Are we getting close to the first hiatus for the medical drama?

Unfortunately, the answer to the latter question is a clear “yes.” Because of the Olympics, Sophia Bush and the rest of the cast are going to be off until at least Wednesday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Because this is a new show and every viewer is important, they don’t want to run the risk of losing anyone who is watching the Games instead.

Based on the ratings for Good Sam, we know that the show needs all of the help that it can get. So far, it is averaging just a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is far lower than the 0.4 rating the CSI: Vegas drew in this same timeslot in the fall. There’s still time for the show’s fate to be turned around but it’s going to take a lot of people checking out the show during the break.

Personally, we’d argue that one of the biggest things hurting the show so far is it airing opposite another show that Bush starred on Chicago PD. To go along with that, there are a fair number of hospital dramas already on TV in between The Resident, The Good Doctor, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, and of course the longstanding hit that is Grey’s Anatomy.

Because we are still a few weeks away from the next new episode airing, unfortunately we’ll be waiting for a while for some additional details. CBS has been pretty cautious in general when it comes to sharing hints on Good Sam in advance, and they may continue to do that for the remainder of the season.

