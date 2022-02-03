CBS pairing Survivor 42 with Beyond the Edge, a celebrity ‘survival’ show

One week after Survivor 42 premieres on CBS, we could be seeing the network branch out into a different reality show at a tropical location. Introducing Beyond the Edge. It is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 19 following the Jeff Probst-hosted show.

Is this a celebrity version of Survivor? Not exactly, but there are similarities in that you’re stranding contestants out in the middle of nowhere. Yet, here there are no eliminations and instead, they are simply trying to last for two weeks, win challenges, and raise money for their charities. Take a look at the official logline for more information:

For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the BEYOND THE EDGE champion and take home the most money for their charity.

Above is the first cast photo we have for the new season; meanwhile, Eboni K. Williams, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Colton Underwood, Jodie Sweetin, and Mike Singletary constitute the cast. Mauro Ranallo will serve as the host.

Will this show be entertaining? Possibly, but we much prefer the Survivor format and the conflict that it provides.

