Batwoman season 3 episode 12 return date: The last before finale

Are you curious to learn the Batwoman season 3 episode 12 return date at The CW, and get a sense of the path coming up?

We suppose that we should start off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way right now: You’ll be waiting until Wednesday, February 23 in order to get some more episodes. Why is that? Well, it has a lot to do with the Winter Olympics. The CW has made the decision that they don’t want to deal with any of the competition that the Games will cause and with that, they are putting the Javicia Leslie series on hold, at least for the time being.

The hardest thing to accept right now is the simple fact that there are only a couple of episodes left this season. What gives with that, especially after getting larger batches in the past? Well, that has to do with The CW streamlining several of their shows, and sometimes for the better. Less can be more and we do think in the case of Batwoman, it’s allowed them to tell a more concise story where they can build up momentum from start to finish.

If there is one thing that may be harder to deal with right now, it is the show facing a reasonably-uncertain future. There is no formal season 4 renewal at the moment and with The CW facing a potential sale, there’s a good chance that they could cancel more shows than usual. We’d love to say that we’re confident, but this is one of those rare situations where it’s hard to know just about anything with total certainty.

Hopefully, more details on episode 12 will be available next week!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 3 episode 12?

Are you bummed to be waiting a little while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have other news coming soon, so stick around — you won’t want to miss any of that. (Photo: The CW.)

