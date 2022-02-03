The Masked Singer season 7 is going to be premiering on Fox next month, and there is already some controversy behind the scenes.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke allegedly walked off after former New York City Mayor and controversial political figure Rudy Giuliani was unmasked on-stage. Meanwhile, fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy stayed back to speak to the political figure, the sort of thing that you see on every season of the show.

Fox has yet to confirm or deny that Giuliani is appearing on the upcoming season on the show, but it’s fairly easy to believe in this report. It would not be the only season of The Masked Singer to feature a controversial political figure, as Sarah Palin recently came on board and performed as The Bear.

Here is the biggest question we have to wonder after all of this: Why continue to cast political figures on a show like this? What’s the upside? All it’s going to do is cause a certain percentage of viewers to be enraged. How is it going to get more people to watch? Politics are the thing that divide people more than just about anything in the world today, and we think silly reality shows like this are a way to distract from what’s going on in the real world. All this is going to do is remind people of it.

Ultimately, we remember that Sean Spicer’s casting on Dancing with the Stars led to a lot of friction behind the scenes, and it some ways caused the eventual decision to let go of longtime host Tom Bergeron. He had a similar philosophy to us when it comes to political figures appearing on this sort of show.

