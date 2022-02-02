Bridgerton season 2: Is a trailer, other huge reveal on the way soon?

For everyone out there excited for Bridgerton season 2, know there’s more great stuff coming soon! With the series coming back on March 25, we’re starting to get to that point where more reveals could be coming out of the woodwork left and right.

Could that mean we’re getting a full trailer tomorrow? What about some other surprise content? In a new post on Twitter today, the show’s official account hinted that something more could be coming up soon courtesy from Entertainment Weekly; from there, we learned that whatever this announcement is will be coming up at noon Eastern time.

We’re not ruling out a full trailer, largely because Netflix typically starts promoting their shows a good month and a half in advance. We do think it would behoove the series to get more teases out there at this point! Even though there have been multiple announcements already that Rege-Jean Page is not coming back, we imagine there are still some others in the dark about it!

The new season will seemingly center on a brand-new love story where Anthony Bridgerton decides that he is ready to pursue love of his own, and it sends him on a journey where he meets some wonderful people and encounters a wide array of new obstacles. Daphne will do her best to lend a helping hand, but in the end he’ll be the one in control of his fate and final destiny.

Given the international popularity of this series, we have an easy time imagining that there’s going to be a season of Bridgerton after the fact. For now, though, let’s just hope that season 2 can match the sky-high expectations that are out there.

We knew we could never keep anything from you, Lady Whistledown. The ton is talking, and secrets are better when shared. Your curiosity will be satisfied tomorrow at noon ET. — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 2, 2022

