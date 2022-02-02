Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 12 return date: Last before finale

Want to know the Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 12 return date at The CW, plus a larger look towards the future? rest assured that within this article, we’ve got news for you on both fronts!

So where do we start off here? We suppose that the most natural place is simply by dishing out the bad schedule-related news: Tonight is the last installment for the next couple of weeks. Like the majority of other broadcast networks The CW has opted to not come into conflict with the Olympics at all — with that, the plan is to bring the Legends back on Wednesday, February 23. There are only two episodes left this season, and we gotta think there’s a lot of chaos coming in some of those. Think in terms of the battle with the evil Waverider, plus also the eventual appearance of Donald Faison at the end of the season. We reported on that a little bit earlier today, and we know that a lot of people out there are hoping that he’ll be playing a variation of Booster Gold.

There’s one other thing to think about as Legends does enter a hiatus: What the long-term future is going to be for the series. Is there a good chance that we’ll be getting a season 8? For now, we’re reasonably hopeful. To date, the show is actually up both in total viewers and the 18-49 demographic versus season 7, which is probably a consequence of the show moving to a better timeslot. It has a loyal following and while these characters may not be big names in the DC lore, it doesn’t matter. The show is consistently a blast to check out.

Odds are, more details about episode 12 are going to be available in about a week. Keep your eyes peeled!

