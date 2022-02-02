Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC with season 10, February 2, 2022?

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to see another slice of season 10? If you’re hungry for answers, or at least some speculation as to what the future holds, we’re happy to provide both within!

So where do we start off here? We suppose that the best natural place is getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air either tomorrow or the next few weeks. The same goes for both Chicago Med and Chicago PD. While theoretically the network could’ve gotten an episode on the air tonight before transitioning into the Olympics, they’ve opted not to do that.

If you haven’t heard the news as of yet, the plan for now is for new episodes of Chicago Fire to come on the air starting on Wednesday, February 23, and we’re hoping there’s a chance to see at least a couple of them consecutively before we go off on another hiatus again. We do think in general there were be fewer breaks once we get to the other side of this, mostly because there’s a sizable chunk of episodes in general left. (Networks have been rather cagey on episode counts this year, but that’s mostly because there have been production shutdowns and the like due to the virus.)

When Chicago Fire does return, we don’t get the sense that anything is going to be dramatically different. This is still going to be a show about daring rescues, humorous sideplots, and opportunities to see relationships grow and evolve. It’s probably the most ambitious One Chicago show when it comes to genre and it delivers time and time again.

