9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: The Vampire Diaries alum scores big role

Another familiar face is going to be coming aboard 9-1-1 season 5 this spring, and she could be spending a good bit of time with Oliver Stark’s character of Buck.

According to a report from Deadline, Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries, Lincoln Rhyme, Ballers) is going to have a major recurring role through the second part of the season premiering next month. Her role is that of Lucy Donato, described by the site as an “LAFD Firefighter working at rival firehouse 147, but joins together with the 118 for a daring rescue. Lucy is super confident, fearless and is as quick at making life or death decisions as she is at speaking her mind. In many ways she is a daredevil counterpart to the 118’s Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley.”

Seeing this relationship play out should be pretty fun in the next part of the story — it’s always good to have new foils on a show like this, especially since a number of characters could get rather set in their ways. The second half of this season does also carry a good bit of mystery with it. For example, it’s not altogether clear what’s going to happen with Eddie after he prepares for a major change in his career; meanwhile, the future of Maddie and Chimney on the series is a work in progress. We know that Jennifer Love Hewitt is currently on maternity leave, and there is no precise date as of yet for her return.

Ultimately, we’re sure that 9-1-1 will start to reveal a little more news about Kebbel’s role and the future of this season once we get closer to the end of the month. Since the hiatus is more than a month away from ending, there’s no real reason to rush anything along for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 season 5

What do you want to see from Arielle Kebbel moving forward on 9-1-1 season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there are other updates coming up and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







