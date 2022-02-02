Call the Midwife season 11 episode 6 video: Does Lucille return too soon?

Sunday night’s new episode of Call the Midwife could be one of the most emotional episodes in some time — and we absolutely don’t say that lightly. We know that the vast majority of episodes of this show can tend a tear trailing down your face.

So what makes this upcoming episode stand out? First and foremost, it’s Lucille and the aftermath of the tragic miscarriage she suffered. She and Cyril were getting their lives together and they were planning every part of the future; then, this horrific event strikes. We know that every person surrounding them in Poplar will do their best to support them, but this is not going to be easy. Grief comes and goes in waves.

To make matters more challenging, Leonie Elliott’s character has a profession that requires her to be around newborns most of the time. While babies are often a source of joy, this is a difficult situation for her. It’s going to be such that some of her colleagues will wonder if she came back to work a little bit too soon. Mothers-to-be obviously benefit from someone with Lucille’s skill set, but she has to take this recovery at her own pace.

Ultimately, we don’t see the aftermath of the miscarriage being something that is going to be resolved in just one episode. It’s going to take some time for her to heal and with that in mind, we imagine that the writing will reflect that.

There are some stories happening in this upcoming episode beyond just Lucille’s recovery; to get a better sense of some of those, all you have to do is watch the promo below.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Unwelcome guests, private concerns, superstitions and vaccinations…#CallTheMidwife. Continues Sunday at 8pm on @BBCOne xx pic.twitter.com/Uc0ZYHuzRT — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) February 2, 2022

