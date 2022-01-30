Call the Midwife season 11 episode 6 spoilers: An omen of trouble ahead?

Call the Midwife season 11 episode 6 could be an episode about dark omens — but also personal milestones, as well!

So where is the best place to begin this preview? We think a lot of it should start off with the good, uplifting news that Lucille is heading back to work. It’s not going to be an easy transition back for her, but that’s understandable given her position. These things take time — the skill level is still there, but there’s a lot of emotional stuff that she’s going to need to sift through and figure out how to handle.

On a much darker note, a big part of this storyline will be about a raven — what happens when Sister Monica Joan discovers one? This episode could be the most that a raven has been relevant when it comes to television since the end of Game of Thrones! Let’s just say she’s going to be desperate to figure out its meaning but even still, it may not be precisely what she thinks that it is.

Below, you can check out the full Call the Midwife season 11 episode 6 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

There are new beginnings at Nonnatus House. Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) runs a tight ship at Morning Orders, and Shelagh (Laura Main) has joined the team to ease their busy workload.

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) prepares for her first day back at work, but is clearly not coping well, despite the support of the team.

Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) is spooked to find a black Raven in the parlour, believing its presence to be an omen. Though the team are sceptical of her talk of doom, Sister Monica Joan seeks an interpretation of the Raven’s meaning from an eccentric clairvoyant.

Matthew (Olly Rix) discovers one of his warehouses is being used illegally by squatters, including a heavily pregnant women who refuses all prenatal care. Upon discovering her in labour, Matthew notifies Nonnatus House. What seems like a routine delivery turns into one of the most challenging Shelagh has ever faced.

Meanwhile, Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) attends a district health committee meeting on measles vaccination and hopes to increase uptake by running a pilot scheme in Poplar.

We are getting closer to the end of the season. With that, we imagine that the drama is only going to escalate from here on out.

