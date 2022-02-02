Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 4 air date at Hulu

Following the three-episode premiere on Hulu today, it makes sense to be curious about a Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 4 air date.

So when is the Lily James – Sebastian Stan limited series going to be back? Think in terms of next week! The plan for Pam & Tommy is relatively similar to what Hulu does with a lot of their other original series — they release multiple episodes the first week and then after that, scale back to doing one every seven days. The whole goal here is to ensure that you get viewers hooked right away and then after that, scatter things out more when it comes to the release pattern to ensure you stay relevant for a long time.

How Pam & Tommy fares should be interesting to behold, given that this show is documenting one of the most infamous celebrity scandals of the past several decades — and it’s also one where a lot of people out there don’t know the full story. There’s a lot of judgment in terms of what people think they know, but that’s not even close to being 100% the total picture. The series is meant to take a sympathetic look at it from Anderson’s perspective, especially in terms of how the tape impacted multiple parts of her life. Lily James puts her all into the role, and we imagine it’s not a particularly easy one to tackle.

Anderson herself has not spoken out about the new series, and in general, has spent most of the past year out of the spotlight and away from social media altogether. We know that she did not have conversations with some of the people involved with this show, but they have insisted on multiple accounts that they are not trying to cast her in a negative light here at all.

