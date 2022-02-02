Euphoria season 2 episode 5 spoilers: One VERY cryptic tease

HBO is clearly not down to give you a lot of information on Euphoria season 2 episode 5 in advance. We suppose that makes some sense. We’re already at the halfway point of the season and as we get closer to the end, we imagine that they’ll be even more guarded with some of the details.

At this point, we’re expecting something huge to happen around any corner — something devastating, in fact. These past few episodes have been largely about desperation, whether it be Rue’s addictions, Maddy and Cassie’s relationships, or the situation with Cal eventually taking off. We’re watching a top starting to spin out of control; sooner or later, it’s going to fall down. We have to prepare ourselves for that moment.

Here’s what we can say for now about season 2 episode 5: The title for it is “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.” Meanwhile, the following is what HBO gave us for a synopsis: “Fate has a way of catching up with those who try to outrun it.”

For those of you unfamiliar of the title’s meaning, Stand Still Like the Hummingbird is the name of a collection of essays from Henry Miller, with the purpose of many of them being an illumination of life and a breakdown of philosophical thinking. There’s a lot of irony in the title, as well: Since when is a hummingbird ever still? Go back to the top analogy we mentioned earlier as well — things are moving for these characters until they don’t anymore. We’re very-much concerned that something terrifying is going to happen for one of these characters soon. We’d say to prepare yourself accordingly, but we imagine that a lot of you do that in general for this show. You almost have to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







