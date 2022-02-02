This Is Us season 6 episode 6: Is Cassidy 100% out of the picture?

Following the events of This Is Us season 6 episode 5, it’s fair to assume that Cassidy is not going to be with Kevin Pearson long-term. After all, she said that she isn’t interested in it! She wants to move forward more as friends, as their families are on different coasts and live totally different lives.

We honestly love how frank she was about it, as well — she didn’t seem to leave the door open and had a very measured point of view about it all. While Kevin may be idealistic, Jennifer Morrison’s character tends to be far more pragmatic.

So with all of this being said, are Kevin and Cassidy 100% not getting together down the road? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what show co-executive producer / writer Julia Brownell (who penned this past episode) had to say on the subject:

He is going to take what she said to heart. This is his final season journey, and one thing if we’re thinking about the questions of the show that we still owe is: Does Kevin end up with someone? How does Kevin find happiness? And I think that this is a definite step on his way to finding the person he’s with. Seeing Madison move on so quickly with someone else made him doubt his decision at the end of season 5. And Cassidy calling him out on how quickly he creates these romantic comedies in his head is an awakening for him. And that putting it out in the open will help him a lot as he moves forward. But I wouldn’t close the door on Cassidy just yet.

Ultimately, if something ever does happen between these two, Kevin still has growing to do — and it could very well take some time. We know that eventually he could end up on the East Coast far more often thanks to the home he’s working on; could that make things much more feasible?

