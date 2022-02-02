The Gilded Age ratings rise, makes early case for season 2

Two episodes into its first season, does HBO have a surprise hit on their hands in The Gilded Age? To us, it has definitely surpassed expectations!

Going into the show, we honestly had little idea as to what to expect here. This project was seemingly in development forever, and the Julian Fellowes drama doesn’t necessarily seem like a natural fit alongside much of the other stuff the network is putting on the air. While we’ve seen a couple of shows on Monday nights do decently for HBO (take, for example, His Dark Materials), it’s never 100% a slam dunk.

Here’s the good news that we can share now. According to Deadline, the second episode of the series drew 1.2 million viewers across all platforms last night, which is a healthy increase from the 1 million who watched the premiere the first day. The premiere has seen its viewership more than triple in the days that followed, so the same could very well happen here. If the audience grows week after week, it feels like there’s a great case to be made for bringing this back for more.

We should note that we’ve seen some reports already suggesting that The Gilded Age could be coming back for another season. If that turns out to be true, we’re excited! However, we also don’t want to celebrate anything until an official statement comes out from HBO itself. There’s already a great blueprint in terms of how to make this show a long-term success: Downton Abbey. All that Fellowes needs to do is hit the right notes and emphasize what viewers crave. He’s exceptional at throwing us into these worlds and making us care so much for these characters, even if not all of them are the most relatable in the world.

