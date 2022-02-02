Is Queens new tonight on ABC? Season 1 episode 12 spoilers

Is Queens new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see more excitement, music, and all sorts of other good stuff?

Ultimately, we know that there is some good stuff coming on the show, but you’re not going to be able to see it tonight. The drama continues to be on a brief hiatus, one that will be at its end in one week’s time. Season 1 episode 12 is the last one prior to the finale, and we already have to prepare for that to be the end of the series, as well. The ratings for Queens have not exactly been that great. With that in mind, we have to be prepared for just about anything after the fact when it comes to a renewal or cancellation.

So what sort of story can you expect to watch when the series returns? Check out the full Queens season 1 episode 12 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Let the Past Be the Past” – Valeria’s career as a single artist takes off, and Muffin motivates Jill to get back into the recording booth. Meanwhile, Eric confronts his ex-wife (Robin Givens) to help save the future of Nasty Girl Records on an all-new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, FEB. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that in the finale, the ladies are going to have a chance to cement their status as music royalty; however, there could also be other challenges that come their way on a personal level. This show has always been about the comeback, and that doesn’t always mean in the literal sense or in terms of their musical career. There are other obstacles that they will all be facing; let’s just hope they can make it to the other side still in one piece.

