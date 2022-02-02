Naomi season 1 episode 5 return date at The CW

After what you get a chance to see tonight on The CW, it makes sense to want a Naomi season 1 episode 5 return date. So when could it be? What sort of stories can you be psyched-up to watch? There’s a lot to get into here!

The first thing that we should note here is that, unfortunately, we’re gearing up for the first major hiatus of the series. There isn’t a new episode next week due to the Winter Olympics, and there’s not a new episode one week later, either. The current plan seems to be to bring Naomi back on Tuesday, February 22.

While it may seem a little bit unusual for Naomi to be off the air so early on in its run, we tend to think this represents The CW doing whatever it can in order to protect it moving forward. They don’t want to put Naomi in a position where its ratings fall because of the competition the next two weeks — ultimately, they have no interest in seeing it get canceled. The hiatus is the best thing for it in the long-term.

If you are loving the show so far, the big piece of advice we have for you is rather clear: Use the next couple of weeks to convince people to watch! That is the best way to ensure that it doesn’t go anywhere in the long-term beyond this season. We’d love to say we’re confident already in a season 2, but the current state of The CW (with some reports out there about a potential sale) put the network in a whole lot more flux than we’re typically accustomed to this time of year.

Hopefully within the next week or two, more details about episode 5 will come out. Be sure to come back for more discussion soon!

