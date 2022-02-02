Superman & Lois season 2 episode 5 return date hopes at The CW

Following what you have a chance to see tonight on The CW, are you curious to learn the Superman & Lois season 2 episode 5 return date? What about more details on what lies ahead?

Before diving too deep into anything else in this piece, we should go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode next week. Not only that, there’s no episode the week after, either. Because of the Winter Olympics, the network is taking a cautious approach when it comes to programming new episodes. The plan for now is for Superman & Lois to come back on Tuesday, February 22, two days after the Games in Beijing come to a close.

So why is The CW so worried about live ratings, especially when so much of their viewership comes after the fact? There are reports out there that the network could be sold and with that in mind, we think they are trying to protect just about every viewer that they possibly can. That means they’re operating like a traditional broadcast network would right now, and that means finding a way to ensure they hold on to their live audience as much as possible.

Unfortunately, there is no synopsis for episode 5 out there as of yet, but we know that this is going to change at some point in the near future. The CW has been more protective of this show than almost many other when it comes disclosing major plot details, and some of that may have to do with the huge creative swings we’re seeing this season already. Think about the Bizarro twist! It probably would not have been anywhere near as compelling had we a better sense that it was coming in advance.

