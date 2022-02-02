The Flash season 8 spoilers: Rick Cosnett’s return expanded

It was already confirmed that Rick Cosnett was going to be a part of The Flash season 8 when it comes back this March. Now, we’ve learned that he’s staying put even longer than expected!

According to a new report from Deadline, you’re going to see the actor now appear in multiple episodes. Not only that, but his role could expand onward beyond just the Eddie Thawne who was a big part of the show’s first season. It could even carry over into season 9, provided it is renewed. (Given the negotiations involving star Grant Gustin, it feels likely we’ll see more of him.)

In a statement to the aforementioned website, here is some of what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say:

“Rick’s been such a fantastic part of our Flash family since S1. And we have been looking for ways to bring him back to the show ever since … Fortunately, we’ve been able to do so now in Season 8. And Rick has been fantastic in bringing an exciting new side to his portrayal of ‘Eddie Thawne’ that both honors the character’s past, but also takes it somewhere unexpected.”

What could this new iteration of Eddie be? We know that personally, we’d love to see “Eddie” morph into the show’s own version of Cobalt Blue — maybe not with the same backstory as the comics, but one that is very much exciting nonetheless. Given that Nora and Bart are each back in time, we wonder if they do something that results in the timeline being destroyed and a new version of this character rising.

If you think back to the very early days of this show, then you know the expectation among many was that Eddie would eventually be the Reverse-Flash. That didn’t turn out to be the case, but we’d love to see him become a villain in his own right.

