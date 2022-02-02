Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Season 4 episode 15 hopes

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get into a fascinating, messy story on season 4 episode 15?

With the way that last week’s episode concluded, it goes without saying that people are going to want more of the show as soon as possible. Think about everything that needs to be addressed here! For the time being, Dr. Helen Sharpe is back in the UK, while Dr. Max Goodwin is temporarily staying in America. He tried his best to chase his joy and be with the woman he loves, and we’re sure that he will find a way to do that again down the road.

What’s the big problem right now at the hospital? Trying to oust Dr. Fuentes from her position. Max needs to be there to ensure that happens; otherwise, there’s a good chance that all of his policies turn to dust.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a long time to see Ryan Eggold and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode tonight and beyond that, there are no plans to air another one until Tuesday, February 22. Because of the Winter Olympics, NBC is shoving most of their usual programming off the air for a while. Patience is going to be required, even if it does feel like we’re going to be getting to some great stuff at the end of all of it.

Can Max ever fully go to London? That’s where the big questions come in to us, since it’s hard to imagine this show being sustainable in the long-term with him in a different part of the world from the title hospital. It’s going to be hard enough if Helen is away on her own.

