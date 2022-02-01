FBI: International season 1 episode 12 return date hopes at CBS

Following the new episode tonight, it only makes sense to want the FBI: International season 1 episode 12 return date — the same goes for every other show in the network’s Tuesday-night lineup.

So what can we tell you first and foremost? Well, we suppose we should start by getting some of the bad news out of the way. There is, unfortunately, no new episode next week. The same goes for the week after. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has everything to do with the Winter Olympics poised to premiere a little bit later in the week. They are going to be around until Sunday, February 20 and it makes zero sense ratings-wise for CBS to try to throw something else on in that time period. We may want it but in the end, we don’t think that the network cares all that much about what we want. They have to preserve the ratings of one of their biggest properties.

As for when you can expect FBI: International season 1 episode 12 to actually return, CBS has already noted online that the plan is for all three shows to be back on Tuesday, February 22. The few weeks off will allow the production ample time to get more episodes together; after that, we’ll be in a spot where we could theoretically get several more in a row.

Would it be nice if official renewals come in for the entire franchise between now and when FBI: International comes back? Absolutely it would, since it would be a fantastic show of faith that none of these programs are going anywhere in the near future. We just wouldn’t put all that much stock into it, largely because CBS tends to take a little more time with some of their signature properties.

