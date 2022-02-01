The Resident season 5 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Now You See Me’

The Resident season 5 episode 12 carries with it the title of “Now You See Me” — and yet, we don’t think this story will be about a magic trick. Instead, it’s going to be more about watching some of these characters try to solve some difficult cases. Of course, helping every single patient is difficult — we’re prepared to watch that unfold, with of course some tissues on standby. As tonight’s episode probably reminds us all, this is one of those shows that can cause you to get teary-eyed in the blink of an eye.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 12 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

When a lost child is brought into the ER with physical signs of abuse, Conrad and Cade try to get to the bottom of what happened to her. While out shopping, Devon and Leela encounter a woman who is having trouble breathing, and when she arrives at the hospital, Devon takes it upon himself to make sure she feels comfortable with the staff. Meanwhile, Bell eyes an open seat on the State Medical Board and Billie decides it’s time to confront her past in the all-new “Now You See Me” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-512) (TV-14 L, S, V)

When it comes to the Dr. Bell story, we imagine that a part of what he is looking at is how to be continually important in the medical field even while he battles some issues of his own. We first saw his personal health become a part of the story back in the first season and now, there are other problems rising to the forefront.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 12?

What sort of direction do you see Conrad’s relationship with Cade going down the road? Let us know in the comments! After you do just that, stay at the site — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







