Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Prepare for ‘Her Heart’

Is The Resident new tonight over on Fox? Are you going to have a chance to see the story titled “Her Heart”?

We’ve been waiting a long time to get to the drama’s winter premiere and luckily, we’re here to pass along the good news now! The Resident is back starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and all early signs suggest that this will be one of the most emotional ones for quite some time for Conrad Hawkins. At least, since the episode where he lost his wife Nic Nevin. Now, he has to face the difficult prospect of losing a part of her all over again.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 11 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

A case turns personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER. Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision. Meanwhile, the Raptor asks Devon to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial, causing Devon to face a major dilemma in the all-new “Her Heart” winter premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-511) (TV-14 L, S, V)

It goes without saying that this is going to be a teary-eyed episode for a number of different characters. For Dr. Bell, he has to figure out if his condition is going to force him to leave the hospital — or, at the very least, step away for a little while. We know that this would not be an easy thing for him to do, even if it is for the best.

As for AJ’s story, this is going to cast a spotlight on end-of-life care, something that is not always an easy subject to broach on primetime TV. Yet, The Resident has never shied away from difficult conversations before…

What do you most want to see on The Resident season 5 episode 11?

Are you glad that the show is back from hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the comments! There are also other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

