Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Lamar Odom dreams about Khloe

Following the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother 3 on CBS this Wednesday, we’re going to have a chance to see the live feeds. Leading up to that, though, we do have a small sneak preview for what’s coming!

Lamar Odom has the potential to be one of the most fascinating people on this season for a number of reasons. He’s gone through a lot of difficult stuff in his life and made a lot of self-admitted mistakes, and you can get a sense of some of them in a new sneak peek. As so many of you know already, Lamar was at one point married to Khloe Kardashian — they even had their own reality show at one point! Here, Lamar admits to Todrick Hall that he had a dream about Khloe the night before, and that he misses her a ton. You can get a sense that he doesn’t want to talk TOO much about her (he’s guarded), but he wishes that he did a lot of things in his past different.

How Lamar adjusts to the house in general is going to be one of the most fascinating parts of the season. This is a guy who’s used to traveling around the country with regularity and now, he’s going to be stuck in one place. Also, he doesn’t seem to understand at all what Big Brother is as a game. Anything he does on this season he’s going to be learning on the fly. There are some obvious challenges that will go along with that.

On Wednesday’s premiere we imagine there will be some chances to get to know the houseguests better; beyond that, we’ll see the competition formally off. Even though this is a short season, we still hope there’s room for fun stuff and plenty of surprises.

