Mayor of Kingstown season 2 renewal official at Paramount+

Just a matter of weeks after the conclusion of season 1, Paramount+ is officially bringing Mayor of Kingstown back.

This morning, the streaming service made the news on the Taylor Sheridan series 100% official, not that we’re altogether surprised by it. While the Jeremy Renner-led prison drama hasn’t received the same attention as Sheridan’s other series Yellowstone and 1883, we had a hard time thinking that Paramount would let this series end. It still performed very well from what little information is out there (the service doesn’t provide viewership totals), and beyond that, we know there’s a lot of value put on ViacomCBS’ relationship with Sheridan.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is what ViacomCBS Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles had to say (per TVLine):

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system. The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

It’s funny — the statement sounds as though all of these shows are 100% connected, but we don’t anticipate some Mayor of Kingstown – Yellowstone crossover in the future. These two shows are very much their own thing and each one of them excels for a few different reasons. We think season 2 should expand the world around the prison further, while also introducing us to some new faces and an array of unexpected challenges.

Hopefully, the timing of this renewal means that there’s a chance that Mayor of Kingstown season 2 will premiere later this year. However, nothing is guaranteed there for the time being.

