SEAL Team renewed for season 6 by Paramount+; what’s next?

We’d say that the news today absolutely validates the move for SEAL Team to Paramount+: It’s coming back for a season 6!

Just over one week after the conclusion of season 5, the streaming service wasted no time in announcing the military drama is coming back. This shows a good bit of loyalty to the show, and it also gives the writers SO much more time to prepare for what’s next. At the time it was announced that SEAL Team was moving away from CBS and onto Paramount+, one of the arguments was that it would give the show a better chance at long-term survival. For at least one more year, that seems to be the case.

Of course, this renewal doesn’t necessarily answer the question as to who will be coming back for more. The season 5 finale ended with a dramatic explosion that left multiple lives in danger. It’s possible that Jason, Clay, Ray, or Sonny could perish in the early going next season, and we have to prepare for that and many other possibilities.

How long will a show like SEAL Team last? That’s another thing to wonder, mostly because being in a group like Bravo is not something that is 100% sustainable for a long period of time. Clay and Sonny both are struggling with their family situation as of right now, whereas Ray spent most of this season getting past the trauma of its capture. Meanwhile, Jason is still battling a traumatic brain injury that he is going to need more treatment on at some point down the road.

We’re FAR away from getting a confirmation as to when season 6 of SEAL Team is going to premiere. Yet, our hope is that we’ll see it on the air at some point this fall.

