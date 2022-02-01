Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we inching closer to getting season 6 episode 5? There’s a lot of big stuff right around the corner.

Well, let’s go ahead and commence rejoicing: You’re going to see “Heart and Soul” on the air very soon! This episode will be airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern and there’s a lot of big stuff across the board. Jennifer Morrison is returning as Cassidy, there’s a big story for Malik and Deja, and you are also going to be getting a big plot for Rebecca and Miguel in the past as she looks towards her romantic future.

Watch our latest This Is Us discussion! Take a look below for more insight on what we saw with Jack and his mother this past week. After you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have a review tonight, so be sure to come back.

The NBC synopsis for “Heart and Soul” doesn’t give away a LOT, but it should help to prepare you for the story coming up: “02/01/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin visits the construction site. Malik and Deja share controversial news at dinner. TV-PG.”

By the end of this episode, we’re hoping for at least a few big reveals — including an opportunity to learn more about how Rebecca and Miguel get closer in the past. Also, we’d love to get some more clues as to what’s happening in the flash-forward timeline, even if we’ve come to learn over the years that this is not something that the producers are going to rush. There are still a lot of episodes to come in the final season and much of what we’re seeing here is about getting us to the right emotional payoff.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for some more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







